In Photos: India vs NZ, 3rd ODI – Rohit-Shubman Get India off to a Fiery Start

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have added 50+ runs for the first-wicket stands in all of the three ODIs in this series.
(Photo: BCCI)
New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, and asked Rohit Sharma’s team to bat first.
Having won the first two matches, India have already sealed the fate of the series. The men in blue, however, would like to do a clean sweep.
The opening partnership of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill has worked wonders for India in this series. After scoring a combined 132 runs for the first-wicket stand in the last two ODIs, they once again helped the team get off to a fantastic start today.
Jacob Duffy has so far had a day to forget here in Indore. The tall pacer has conceded 42 runs in his four overs, with his economy rate being 10.50 runs per over.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is leading from the front by anchoring India’s knock. The 25-year-old is inching closer towards what will be his 49th ODI half-century.
Youngster Shubman Gill, who scored a double century in the first match of this series, is yet again looking likely to break a few records. He had scored 46 runs from 31 deliveries at the end of 11 overs.
With his teammates being taken to the cleaners, Blair Tickner has been a rare positive for the Kiwis. The pacer has conceded 20 runs in three overs.
Lockie Ferguson has not been able to use his pace and experience today in Indore, as he has conceded 28 runs in the four overs he has bowled so far.
