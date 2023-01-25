Women’s PL: BCCI Unveil 5 Franchises; MI, RCB & DC Successful Among Old Teams

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the five successful bidders in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchise auction on Thursday, 25 January.

From the existing IPL franchises, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have emerged successful in their bid to own a women's team.

Barring them, Adani Sportsline and Capri Global are the other two companies that will be owning a WPL franchise. The former will represent Ahmedabad, while the latter will represent Lucknow.