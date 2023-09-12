Pakistan Call Up Dahani, Zaman for Asia Cup To Cover For Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Pakistan have moved quickly to bring in cover for Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, with fellow pacers Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan added to their Asia Cup squad.

Naseem and Rauf picked up niggles during Pakistan's 228-run loss to India on Monday and are no certainty to recover in time for the side's final match of the Super Four stage against Sri Lanka on Thursday, states ICC.

While team management are hopeful that both Naseem and Rauf will be fit in time for that clash, they will take no risk with the star duo with the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup just weeks away.