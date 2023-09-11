Indian fans were presented with two exemplary batting displays on Monday, 11 September, as the team smashed 356 runs in the 2023 Asia Cup Super Four clash against Pakistan. Both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul struck centuries, whilst reaching individual milestones.
Kohli, who scored 122 runs in 94 deliveries, not only completed his 47th ODI century, but also became the fastest batter to get to 13000 runs in this format. He is now only a couple of centuries away from reaching the legendary former Indian batter, Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 49 ODI tons.
For KL Rahul, who scored his sixth century in this format, the innings was special for a completely different reason. Despite not having played any cricket since 1 May, owing to injuries, he was handed a place in India’s 15-member squad for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, leading to many debates.
However, his knock of unbeaten 111 runs from 106 deliveries not only silenced his critics, but will also have provided him with a major boost of confidence ahead of an excruciatingly busy period for the team.
Here is how Indian fans celebrated the two knocks:
