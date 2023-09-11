Indian fans were presented with two exemplary batting displays on Monday, 11 September, as the team smashed 356 runs in the 2023 Asia Cup Super Four clash against Pakistan. Both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul struck centuries, whilst reaching individual milestones.

Kohli, who scored 122 runs in 94 deliveries, not only completed his 47th ODI century, but also became the fastest batter to get to 13000 runs in this format. He is now only a couple of centuries away from reaching the legendary former Indian batter, Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 49 ODI tons.