India vs Pakistan: Kohli, Rahul Summon Rain of Runs in Colombo, India Score 356

In an innings that was spanned across 28 hours, India managed to exude brilliance with the bat, scoring 356/2 against Pakistan in the third Super Four match of the 2023 Asia Cup, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Following a washout on Sunday, 10 September, the game commenced on reserve day right from where it was halted – with India’s score reading 147/2 after 24.1 overs – but not without more weather-related drama.
Rain’s hide-and-seek continued for over an hour since the stipulated starting time, but at 4:40pm, the first ball of ‘Day 2’ was bowled. Fortunately for the cricket enthusiasts, who have utilised every bit of patience in their arsenal since yesterday, weather gods have been kind ever since.
As for what transpired on the pitch, Pakistan were handed a body blow early on, with Haris Rauf being ruled out of the game owing to a precautionary measure, with matches coming thick and fast.
The likes of Naseem Shah and Faheem Ashraf got the green shirts off to a good start, but with the introduction of part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed, who had to make up for the overs of Rauf, both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul switched gears.
Onslaught Started After 30 Overs
Whilst India’s score read 175/2 after 30 overs, the pair accumulated 50 runs over the next five overs, with the spin pairing of Ahmed and Shadab Khan facing the wrath of the Indian batters.
Initially, KL Rahul played the role of an aggressor, recording his half-century in the 34th over, before Kohli, too, joined the party and got his fifty in the 39th over. Since then, hardly any Pakistani bowler managed to come out unscathed, with everyone being taken to the cleaners.
The absence of Rauf proved to be costly for Babar Azam’s team, with Iftikhar Ahmed conceding 46 runs in his five-over spell, with Kohli and Rahul bringing up a 150-run third-wicket stand in his last over.
Milestones for Kohli & Rahul
That, however, was not the only milestone of the day, with two major milestones waiting in the pipeline. The first arrived in the last delivery of the 47th over, where KL Rahul, who is returning from a prolonged injury layoff and has not featured in any format of the game since 1 May, scored his sixth century in this format.
Only three deliveries later, Kohli joined his compatriot in the three-figure club, except that this was his 47th ODI century. The incessant onslaught saw India scoring 105 runs in the last ten overs.
Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 runs from 94 deliveries, having struck nine fours and three maximums. On the opposite end, with 12 fours and a couple of sixes, KL Rahul remained not out on 111 runs from 106 deliveries.
