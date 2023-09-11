India vs Pakistan: Two Tons & a Fifer Help India Win 32-Hour Contest by 228 Runs

Albeit they had to wait 32 hours to get the two valuable points, India have embarked on their 2023 Asia Cup Super Four campaign on the perfect note, with a stunning 228-run triumph over rivals Pakistan, in Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium.

With the inclement weather offering purchase for the seamers, coupled with the monumental run rate pressure, chasing a gigantic target of 357 runs was always going to be a tall climb for Pakistan.