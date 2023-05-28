Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Yuvraj Singh Attend Monaco F1 Grand Prix Practice Race

Kareena Kapoor was recently in Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix practice race. Kareena shared a bunch of photos on Instagram from the opening day of the practice. She was also joined by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Both of them attended the event as brand ambassadors of Puma. In one of the photos, Kareena can be seen posing with Finnish racer Valtteri Viktor Bottas. "What a day…," Kareena captioned the photos.
Take a look at the pics:
- 01/05
Kareena Kapoor at Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix practice race.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 02/05
Kareena and Yuvraj Singh attended the event.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 03/05
Kareena poses with Finnishracer Valtteri Viktor Bottas.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 04/05
Kareena attended the event as a brand ambassador of Puma.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 05/05
The actor shared a bunch of photos on social media.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
