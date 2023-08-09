Asia Cup 2023: Inzamam Misses Out Nawaz During Pakistan’s Squad Announcement

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday, 9 August. Whilst experienced all-rounder Imad Wasim has been excluded, there are some comparatively new faces in the squad.

Tayyab Tahir, who has not made his ODI debut yet, has been included in the squad following a match-winning century in the Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final, where the green shirts got the better of India. Mohammad Haris, who captained the team in that competition, has also been given an opportunity.