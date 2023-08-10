I'm Not Thinking About What the Indian Selectors May Be Thinking: Prithvi Shaw

You Have To Be Lucky Sometimes: Prithvi Shaw

"The sun was out, it was kind of like Indian weather today so it was really looking good. You know when an inside edge doesn't get me out, that means this day is for me. You have to be lucky sometimes, so I think this was a day for me. I didn't look back after that,” added Shaw, who scored a Test century on debut in 2018.

Shaw’s previous double century in List A cricket came in February 2021 when he struck an unbeaten 227 for Mumbai against Puducherry, which was also the-then highest score in the tournament. During his record-breaking knock, Shaw put on a big partnership of 194 with Sam Whiteman (54) for Northamptonshire.

"The 227 was in my head to be honest. I spoke to Whitey (Whiteman) when he was there and I told him it's 227, my highest score. But it was a good team effort all around. I always try and win matches for the team and I'm the kind of a player who puts my team first and then myself. If scoring like this can help my team to win, then I should continue this," he concluded.