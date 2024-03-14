Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai Beat Vidarbha by 169 Runs To Clinch 42nd Title

Mumbai, on Thursday, 14 March ended their 8-year drought as they defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs in the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, Mumbai secured their 42nd trophy, extending their unmatched record. Despite Vidarbha's strong effort in chasing a daunting 538-run target, they were ultimately bowled out for 368 on the fifth day of the match.