IPL 2024: DC’s Harry Brook Pulls Out of Tournament for Personal Reasons

English batter Harry Brook has withdrawn from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from 22 March, due to the passing away of his grandmother.

Brook who was roped in by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore at the auction in 2023, had also withdrawn from recently concluded the India versus England.

The Englishman took to social media to share a heartfelt message, showing how much his grandmother meant to him and how she influenced his life and cricket career. He fondly remembered their time together and how she inspired his love for the game. Even though he's thrilled to join the Delhi Capitals, Brook thinks being with his family is the most important thing right now.