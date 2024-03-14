Shreyas Iyer’s Back Injury Resurfaces, Could Miss the Start of IPL 2024: Report

He was subsequently left out of the Indian team for the three remaining fixtures. During this period, Iyer did not feature in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy fixtures against Assam and Baroda, but he instead joined Kolkata Knight Riders’ pre-season camp in Mumbai.

The 29-year-old was eventually left out from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) list of players who were given central contracts.

Following a month-long break from competitive cricket, Iyer returned to the fore during Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu. He could only score three runs in that fixture, but in the ongoing final against Vidarbha, Iyer struck a stunning 111-ball 95 in the second innings.

In the process, however, he sustained back issues yet again, with the Mumbai physio being called into action. Iyer could not take the field on the last two days – 13 & 14 March – with a recurring problem.

Reportedly, he also had to visit a hospital for scans.