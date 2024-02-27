PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to India Pacer Shami After Ankle Surgery

Mohammad Shami on Monday underwent successful surgery on his heel to repair his Achilles tendon and said he would need time to regain full fitness and return to playing cricket.

He also shared pictures on his social media, giving an update on his injury and informing his fans that he has undergone a successful operation in the United Kingdom.

Shami was injured during India's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign and has not played any form of cricket since the defeat in the final to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium back on 19 November, 2023.