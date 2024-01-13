Mohammed Shami Wins Arjuna Award: An Inspirational Tale of Grit and Brilliance

A lesser mortal would have succumbed but given his unyielding determination, Shami bounced back with a string of remarkable spells in Tests, ODIs, and the IPL. In fact, in IPL 2023, he won the Purple Cap with the most wickets; 28 for Gujarat Titans. Instrumental in Gujarat’s IPL success in the first couple of seasons, Shami’s success was possible due to his remarkable accuracy and seam movement that had legends like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis praising his seam control and ability to make the ball nip off the pitch — a rare art in cricket.

His skill bore full fruit in the 2023 World Cup as he picked up 24 wickets at an average of just 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20. Apart from being the leading wicket-taker, the most interesting aspect of his feat was that he wasn’t in the playing XI for the first four matches! Only an ankle injury to Hardik Pandya prompted the team management to play him and his seven-wicket haul in the semifinals against New Zealand was the stuff that dreams are made of. In a high-run-scoring contest, Shami first broke the resistance of the New Zealand top order and then, in a later spell, finished the job by giving away only 57 runs in his quota of overs.