Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: Fans Elated as India Seal Series Victory Over England

Team India registered a dominating 5-wicket victory over England in the fourth Test in Ranchi, on Monday, to take an invincible 3-1 lead in the five match series against England.

After losing successive wickets, Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill built a stable partnership responsibly to strengthen India's position in the contest and subsequently led them to victory.

England started off very well in the first inning, both on the bowling and batting front but faltered at the later stage of the game, thus letting the match as well as the series slip away from their hands.