In Photos: From Shami to Sheetal, India's Sporting Heroes Conferred With Awards

In Photos: The National Sports Awards were given today by President Draupadi Murmu.
Image: PTI
President Droupadi Murmu bestowed India's sporting heroes with the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi today (9 January).
For his excellent performances in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, where he finished as the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps, Mohammed Shami won the Arjuna Award.
Para-archer Sheetal Devi, who won three medals at the 2023 Asian Para Games, was also given the Arjuna Award.
Krishan Bahadur Pathak, member of the Asian Games and Asian Champions Trophy winning Indian hockey teams, won the Arjuna Award.
Sushila Chanu, a field hockey player who played a crucial role in the Indian women's hockey team's bronze medal triumph at the Asian Games, got the Arjuna Award.
Golfer Diksha Dagar, winner of the Czech Ladies Open, with her Arjuna Award.
Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat led the Indian team to Asian Games and Asian Kabaddi Championships gold. He won the Arjuna Award.
Archer Ojas Pravin Deotale, who won four gold medals in 2023 – three at the Asian Games and one at the World Archery Championships – poses with his Arjuna Award.
Another trailblazer in archery, Aditi Gopichand Swami was also given the Arjuna Award.
Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who won a silver medal at the Asian Games, poses with his Arjuna Award.
Athlete Parul Chaudhary, winner of a gold and a silver medal at the Asian Games, was bestowed with the Arjuna Award.
Chess wizard R Vaishali, R Praggnanandhaa's sister who has qualified for the 2024 Candidates Tournament, won the Arjuna Award.
Equestrian Anush Agarwalla, who won two historic medals at the Asian Games, also won an Arjuna Award.
Anush's equestrian teammate, Divyakriti Singh was among the Arjuna Award recipients.
Wresting coach Lalit Kumar received the prestigious Dronacharya Award.
Chess coach RB Ramesh, who had a major role to play in the meteoric rise of R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali, also got the Dronacharya Award.
Para-athletics coach Mahaveer Prasad Saini poses with his Dronacharya Award.
Table tennis coach Jayanta Kumar Pushilal was among the Dronacharya Award recipients.
Kabaddi coach E Bhaskaran, who oversaw the revival of the Indian kabaddi team, also got the Dronacharya Award.
President Droupadi Murmu presents Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2023 to JAIN (Deemed-to-be University).
Wushu player Naorem Roshibina Devi also got the Arjuna Award for winning a silver medal at the Asian Games.
Wrestler Sunil Kumar, bronze medallist at the Asian Games, posing with the Arjuna Award.
Wrestler Antim Panghal also got the Arjuna Award. She, too, won the bronze medal at the Asian Games.
Former Kabaddi player Kavitha Selvaraj got the Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievement.
Former hockey player Vineet Kumar Sharma was also bestowed with the Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievement.
The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award was presented to Tulasi Chaitanya Mothukuri.
Skydiver Anshu Kumar Tiwari poses with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.
Parveen Singh with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.
Table tennis player Ayhika Mukherjee who won the bronze medal in women's doubles along with Sutirtha Mukherjee received the Arjuna award.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)