Pandya's Powerplay: The Return of Swagger and Wickets in DY Patil T20 Cup Opener

Even as India began their quest for the remaining 152 runs in Ranchi to win the fourth Test against England, and thereby seal the series, there was some hustle and bustle far away in Indian cricket.

All the attention is in fact fixed on a nondescript T20 tournament that takes place annually in Navi Mumbai, between a combination of corporate and club sides. The tournament, DY Patil T20 Cup, currently in its 18th edition has seen some of the best from India, like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, taking on each other in the shortest format for a while.

Even former champions like Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh have used the tournament as a base to return to form or tune up for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This year’s tournament is no different.

This year all the attention was on a few names who have played truant in Indian cricket.

The most important ones among them being Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.