I Am Not Afraid of Failures: Kuldeep Yadav After Hat-Trick Against New Zealand A

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav said he didn't know how to cope when he lost his place in the Indian team but is not afraid of failures anymore after reaping dividends for changing his rhythm following a prolonged injury lay-off.

The 27-year-old from Uttar Pradesh picked up a four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick to star in the win for India 'A' against New Zealand 'A' in the second unofficial ODI here on Sunday.

"I did not know how to cope with not getting enough game time. After the injury layoff of 4 months, I realised that I need to bowl quicker and began working on it. I am not afraid of failures now," said Yadav after the match.