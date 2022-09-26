Virat Kohli Feels He Is Enjoying Batting Ever Since His Asia Cup Comeback

Kohli also decided to go after the dangerous Australian spinner Adam Zampa, who had claimed 3-16 in the 2nd match at Nagpur, and was bowling well and troubling the batters, which gave a lot of confidence to Suryakumar Yadav to play his shots at the other end.

"I have to utilise my experience and had to take down Zampa. I made up my mind to go after him. He is a quality bowler and tries to control my scoring. I knew he was attacking my stumps, so was outside the leg stump. I am making a conscious effort to strike those big ones through the middle overs," he said.

Kohli however, was not happy that India needed 11 runs from the final over in which Kohli was out to Daniel Sams after blasting a huge six off the first delivery. Hardik Pandya edged Sams to the boundary off the penultimate delivery to seal victory for India.

"The game shouldn't have gone for that long, and we should have had four or five runs to chase in the last over. It was important to maintain my composure and get one boundary which I was able to do (in the last over)," added Kohli.