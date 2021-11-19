'My 20s Were Full of Mistakes,' Says Alex Hales as 'Blackface' Images Re-Surface

Former England cricketer Alex Hales, who has been in the news for the wrong reasons since Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq has accused him of racism, has once again issued a public apology after his images appeared showing the batsman in 'blackface' during a fancy dress party.

Hales, who has also played for England in all formats of the game, now faces an investigation by Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club over the alleged 2009 incident.

Hales in an Instagram video admitted he was 'foolish' to dress up as rapper Tupac Shakur and says his 20s were "filled with mistakes".