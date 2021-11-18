Indian Football Commentator Novy Kapadia Passes Away

Noted sports commentator and author Novy Kapadia passed away on Thursday, 18 November, due to health complications. He was 68.

Kapadia, who was widely regarded as the voice of Indian football, had been suffering from a motor neuron disease. He was confined to his house for the last two years due to the disease and was kept on life support for the last one month.

"We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball #RIP," said All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a tweet, condoling his demise.