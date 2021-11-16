Adil Rashid Supports Azeem Rafiq's Racism Allegations Against Michael Vaughan



"I completely and categorically deny that I ever said those words. I have nothing to hide. The 'you lot' comment never happened," Vaughan, who was stood down from his BBC Radio 5 Live show, had written in a newspaper column.



"Anyone trying to recollect words said 10 years ago will be fallible but I am adamant those words were not used. If Rafiq believes something was said at the time to upset him then that is what he believes," he added.



The allegation against Vaughan was also earlier corroborated by former Pakistan bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, who said: "systematic taunting" occurred at the club.



"I'm encouraged by the fact that a parliamentary committee seems to be trying to improve the situation, whether that's holding people accountable or getting changes made at an institutional level," the 33-year-old Rashid further said.



"These can only be positive developments. I will of course be more than happy to support any official efforts when the time is right. For now, though, these matters are of an intensely personal nature and I will not be commenting on them further. I ask you to respect my privacy and allow me to focus on my cricket. I want to thank the ECB, the fans, and especially my teammates for all of their support. We didn't get the result we wanted in this World Cup, but I hope that the unity of our dressing room and the leadership of our captain will propel us forward to achieve what we deserve in the future," he added.