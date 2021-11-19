Tim Paine Steps Down as Australian Test Captain Amid Off-Field Scandal

Test vice-captain Pat Cummins looks set to become the first pace bowler to lead the Test side in 65 years.

"It's an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket," Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Friday.

"As a background on my decision, nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague. At the time, the exchange was the subject of a thorough CA Integrity Unit investigation, throughout which I fully participated in and openly participated in," added Paine.