MS Dhoni - Captain, Leader, Legend!

Dhoni’s instinct for cricket and everything inside the colosseum of the sport has defined his relationship with the sport and its fans. But the greatest aspect of his relationship with cricket has been an uncanny ability to stitch a team together, marshal its resources and extract from them moments of mad brilliance.

He showed that once again, going against the grain at a critical moment in the first eliminator as the Chennai Super Kings were on the edge against an inspired effort from the Delhi Capitals. In choosing to take on the challenge of finishing the game ahead of his in form younger colleagues, Dhoni showed his appetite for risk, the sense of the big moments and the ability to pull off yet another memorable finish to his team under duress.

Dhoni was facing plenty of flak for his batting in this edition of the IPL. A 100 days past his 40th birthday, the Ranchi ranger has been far from his best form. If the move backfired against the Capitals, Dhoni would have faced even more criticism besides jeopardising the team’s prospects. But he put all of those thoughts aside, backed himself, took the responsibility and delivered with a six ball 18 that secured the CSK a spot in the final for a ninth time in the IPL.