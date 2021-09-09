R Ashwin’s Recall Means It's Time for Ra-Ra, and Some MS Dhoni Magic

Lo and behold! We had the reason for these many strange occurrences around a regular squad announcement. It was to do with a couple of reasons: the return of Ravichandran Ashwin in a white ball squad after four years and the appointment of the ever-elusive Mahendra Singh Dhoni as team’s mentor.

Both of these announcements were huge surprises because no one in their wildest dreams would have predicted them. Even the closest watchers of Indian cricket were caught unawares.

The Indian captain Virat Kohli had been on record on how Washington Sundar in white-ball cricket, especially in the T20I format, has stolen a march over Ashwin. Sundar’s bowling, fielding and sometimes useful batting made him a definite pick in T20 cricket. Ashwin had thus missed out. Ashwin’s absence was also because, four years ago, after the Champions Trophy 2017 debacle, the think-tank moved to the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

But now, four years on, that experiment has been shelved and life has moved a full circle from Kul-Cha to Ra-Ra (Ravindra Jadeja-Ravichandran Ashwin). Remember the last ICC senior men’s title in 2013 was on the back of the Ra-Ra show.

The wheel of fortune has turned so much that Chahal has been left out completely with Rahul Chahar coming in as a replacement because of his pacy leg-breaks. Jadeja is obviously an automatic pick. But the presence of Axar Patel shows just how much the captain has faith in the Gujarat all-rounder over Baroda’s Krunal Pandya who performs similar role.