'I Haven't Left Behind...' MSD Corrects Harsha Before Signing Off From IPL 2021

MS Dhoni gave his fans hope that he will return for IPL 2022.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
Following Chennai Super Kings' title win on Friday night, skipper MS Dhoni did not commit to playing another season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the team, though he did say he was not done with the IPL.
As he has said earlier this season, Dhoni maintained that whether he continues to play or not next IPL will depend on the decisions the BCCI takes regarding player retention when two more teams join the league next year. There is also a mega auction later this year where all players will return to the auction pool, apart from the three that each team are allowed to retain. The rule of three though is one that's been maintained so far, however, with the addition of the new teams, that may change.
"Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in. We have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," said Dhoni on Friday.
MS Dhoni's CSK have beaten KKR to win their fourth IPL title.
In the IPL final on Friday, CSK set up a big target and then defended it successfully, keeping their nerves even when Kolkata Knight Riders openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer gave the team a great start by putting on 91 runs for the first wicket. There was no panic in the CSK ranks and the players went about performing their roles as things just fell in place.
After the match, Dhoni said the team doesn't plan or strategise too much before the game and the net sessions are more of one-on-one sessions.
"Frankly no chats, we don't talk a lot [meetings]. It's more one-on-one, our practice sessions are meeting sessions. The moment you get into a team room, it brings about different pressure. Our practice sessions have been good," Dhoni said, adding that the chat sessions don't last more than 29 minutes as that's the attention span for a normal person.
About his team's performance, Dhoni said that they shuffled players around after the first half and that paid off for them. "Coming to CSK, we shuffled players. We had match winners coming game after game and doing really well. Every final is special, if you look at stats, we may say we're the most consistent team to lose the final too. I feel it's important to come back strong, especially in the knockouts," Dhoni added.