'I Haven't Left Behind...' MSD Corrects Harsha Before Signing Off From IPL 2021

In the IPL final on Friday, CSK set up a big target and then defended it successfully, keeping their nerves even when Kolkata Knight Riders openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer gave the team a great start by putting on 91 runs for the first wicket. There was no panic in the CSK ranks and the players went about performing their roles as things just fell in place.

After the match, Dhoni said the team doesn't plan or strategise too much before the game and the net sessions are more of one-on-one sessions.

"Frankly no chats, we don't talk a lot [meetings]. It's more one-on-one, our practice sessions are meeting sessions. The moment you get into a team room, it brings about different pressure. Our practice sessions have been good," Dhoni said, adding that the chat sessions don't last more than 29 minutes as that's the attention span for a normal person.

About his team's performance, Dhoni said that they shuffled players around after the first half and that paid off for them. "Coming to CSK, we shuffled players. We had match winners coming game after game and doing really well. Every final is special, if you look at stats, we may say we're the most consistent team to lose the final too. I feel it's important to come back strong, especially in the knockouts," Dhoni added.