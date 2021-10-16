Champion Super Kings: The Famous Five Who Made It Happen for CSK

A team was compiled, in early 2018, with an average age well above 30. This in a league where the average age for the rest of the teams, at the time, was 27.5. For a format labelled, by many, for the young. In a tournament considered, undoubtedly, the toughest in the world.

That team was built, quite specifically, to capitalise on quite specific conditions at its home venue.

Chennai Super Kings played nine matches – out of 63 – at Chepauk in the 2018-2021 cycle.

They finish this cycle with two titles out of four – with a third having been but a ball away.

Their latest triumph comes after the annus horribilis that no one saw them coming back from. They’ve made it happen. Against the odds, against the data, against reason, almost.

CSK are IPL champions again.

Here’s a look at the stars who made it happen.