DK, Ponting and Nasser Hussain Share Their Take on 2023 ICC World Cup Schedule

The schedule for ICC World Cup 2023 is out, with the big event set to span across one and a half months. The tournament will begin on 5 October and will conclude on 19 November with the final taking place at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Reliving the memories of the 2011 World Cup, the last time India hosted the tournament, Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik said, "The last time India played in a 50 over World Cup in India, it was MS Dhoni leading the side and it was a special journey across two months, ended up being in India’s favour. They played some fabulous cricket and I really wish that Team India can put up a great show for all the Indian fans because the last time the World Cup was here, they used all the treasure, all the positive energy that they got and made sure that they got a positive outcome out of it and I am sure every Indian fan is dreaming and believing it’s gonna happen another time after 12 years."