ICC World Cup Schedule Announced: India vs Pak on 15 Oct, Final on 19 November

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be played from 5 October to 19 November in India.
The 2023 ODI World Cup, hosted by India, will feature 10 teams and stretch across 46 days and 10 venues, with the BCCI and ICC finally announcing the schedule of the tournament on Tuesday in Mumbai, with just over three months to go for the opener.
The tournament opener will feature the finalists of the 2019 edition, England and New Zealand, and will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on 5 October. Ahmedabad in fact will also host the big India vs Pakistan clash on 15 October as well as the big final on 19 November. 20 November has been slotted by the ICC as the reserve day, if needed.
The semi-finals will be played on 15 and 16 November at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The final and the two semi-finals will be day-night fixtures with the matches getting underway at 2pm IST.
There are six day matches that will get underway at 10:30am IST while all other fixtures will be day-night games, starting at 2pm IST.
Apart from Ahmedabad, the tournament will be played at Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Hyderabad, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will host the practice games.
India open their campaign against Australia in Chennai on 8 October with Delhi getting the match against Afghanistan on 11 October, Dharamsala will host the New Zealand fixture on 22 October with the match against Australia being played in Lucknow on 29 October.
8 October: India vs Australia, Chennai
11 October: India vs Afghanistan, Delhi
15 October: India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad
19 October: India vs Bangladesh, Pune
22 October: India vs New Zealand, Dharamsala
29 October: India vs England, Lucknow
2 November: India vs Qualifier 2, Mumbai
5 November: India vs South Africa, Kolkata
11 November: India Qualifier 1, Bengaluru
Interestingly, the ICC has also announced that if India reach the semi-finals, their match will be played in Mumbai unless Pakistan too qualify and are slated to play India, in which case, the match will be played in Kolkata.
The Indian team's schedule for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.
Apart from the big opening encounter of the tournament and India’s face-off against Pakistan and also the 2019 semi-finalists Australia, the tournament is filled with a host of crucial clashes.
Australia take on South Africa on October 13 in Lucknow hoping for a reversal of fortunes as a dramatic meeting in the last edition ended in the Proteas’ favour.
Pakistan will face Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, while England clash against South Africa the next day in Mumbai.
The final group stage match will be England up against Pakistan in Kolkata on November 12.
A total of 10 teams will be competing for the title in the 13th edition of the tournament, being hosted by India, with all teams playing each other in the round robin format league stage.
The top four teams with the most points will then progress onto the semi-finals, with each victory earning the team two points each.
The top seven teams from the ICC World Cup Super League 2020-23 cycle have already qualified for the tournament and are joined by India who take up the host’s spot. The last two spots will be decided at the 2023 World Cup Qualifier which are currently underway, between 10 teams, including West Indies, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Scotland and the UAE.
Full schedule of the 2023 ICC World Cup.
Ahmedabad
5 October – England vs New Zealand
15 October – India vs Pakistan
4 November – England vs Australia
10 November – South Africa vs Afghanistan
19 November – Final
Hyderabad
6 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1
9 October – New Zealand vs Qualifier 1
12 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 2
Dharamsala
7 October – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)
10 October – England vs Bangladesh
16 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 1
22 October – India vs New Zealand
29 October – Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game)
Delhi
7 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 2
11 October – India vs Afghanistan
15 October – England vs Afghanistan
25 October – Australia vs Qualifier 1
6 November – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2
Chennai
8 October – India vs Australia
14 October – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
18 October – New Zealand vs Afghanistan
23 October – Pakistan vs Afghanistan
27 October – Pakistan vs South Africa
Lucknow
13 October – Australia vs South Africa
17 October – Australia vs Qualifier 2
21 October – Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (Day Game)
29 October – India vs England
3 November – Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan
Pune
19 October – India vs Bangladesh
30 October – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2
1 November – New Zealand vs South Africa
8 November – England vs Qualifier 1
12 November – Australia vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
Bengaluru
20 October – Australia vs Pakistan
26 October – England vs Qualifier 2
4 November – New Zealand vs Pakistan (Day Game)
9 November – New Zealand vs Qualifier 2
11 November – India vs Qualifier 1
Mumbai
21 October – England vs South Africa
24 October – South Africa vs Bangladesh
2 November – India vs Qualifier 2
7 November – Australia vs Afghanistan
15 November – Semifinal 1
Kolkata
28 October – Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh
31 October – Pakistan vs Bangladesh
5 November – India vs South Africa
12 November – England vs Pakistan
16 November – Semifinal 2
