ICC World Cup Schedule Announced: India vs Pak on 15 Oct, Final on 19 November

The 2023 ODI World Cup, hosted by India, will feature 10 teams and stretch across 46 days and 10 venues, with the BCCI and ICC finally announcing the schedule of the tournament on Tuesday in Mumbai, with just over three months to go for the opener.

The tournament opener will feature the finalists of the 2019 edition, England and New Zealand, and will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on 5 October. Ahmedabad in fact will also host the big India vs Pakistan clash on 15 October as well as the big final on 19 November. 20 November has been slotted by the ICC as the reserve day, if needed.

The semi-finals will be played on 15 and 16 November at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The final and the two semi-finals will be day-night fixtures with the matches getting underway at 2pm IST.

There are six day matches that will get underway at 10:30am IST while all other fixtures will be day-night games, starting at 2pm IST.