Rabada Will Challenge Batters; India Should Bat Around Kohli: Wasim Jaffer

"India's bowlers will keep their team in the game. The Indian fast bowling is very experienced now. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have a lot of experience. India has an all-round attack. I have been saying that if India scores 400-plus, it is more likely that it will win matches. Our bowling attack is first class. The challenge is for the batters to put scores on the board. That's been the problem.



"In 2018, Virat was the only one who got the runs. The other batters need to step up. Now, India's batting is more balanced in the top six. Rishabh (Pant) can change the game if he bats for one or one-and-a-half hours. There are good players in the team; they have to contribute around Virat," said Jaffer.