Pant's Giant Leap, Dravid's Batting Tips To Kohli: India Step it Up for SA Tests

With Dravid speaking about the virtues of "quality practice" and "good intensity" in the first training session, his wards showed true intent on Monday with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant seen taking a giant leap to his left to pouch a difficult catch, while Wriddhiman Saha, too, took his stance behind the stumps.

Virat Kohli, mindful of the changing weather at an altitude of 1400 metres, turned out wearing a pullover, with images showing the Test skipper receiving batting tips from Dravid.

Later Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour were seen sharing their inputs with the Indian pace battery including Jasprit Bumrah -- who is returning to the side after being rested for the Test series against New Zealand -- and Ishant Sharma.