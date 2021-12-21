South African Pacer Anrich Nortje Ruled Out of India Test Series

It also said that no replacement would be brought in for the 28-year-old right-arm fast bowler, who bowled some of the fastest deliveries in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Delhi Capitals.



Nortje, who has so far played 12 Tests taking 47 wickets in 21 innings, is one of the most feared bowlers in the world and his absence would hit the South African team hard.



South Africa Test squad: Dean Elgar (Captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen , Rassie van der Dussen , Kyle Verreynne , Marco Jansen , Glenton Stuurman , Prenelan Subrayen , Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton and Duanne Olivier.