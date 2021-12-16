Virat Kohli’s on Notice in South Africa: Score Runs and Win Series, Else…

No one is disputing that India probably needed a new face to helm their ODI affairs. But surely the man who led India across all three formats deserved a better send-off. Coordinated social media campaigns berating Ganguly and Jay Shah, the secretary, led to the BCCI then belatedly thanking Kohli for his leadership in the ODI cricket. Frankly, the figures they put out probably ended up showing Kohli’s record in good light.

What, however, is not in good light is the communication standards in the BCCI. Just take matters over the past one year. When the Indian Premier League (IPL) moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the information around it was scant, then the whole Rohit Sharma injury saga, communication around injured players in Australia, then earlier this year the drama around IPL being cut short because of COVID-19 and of course injury dramas around players in England.

The list is endless!

We also had a change of guard in the coaching set-up. The appointment of the new coach was done in the middle of a T20 World Cup match! Rahul Dravid is here but the rest of his staff have not been officially named as yet, though everyone knows who they are. VVS Laxman has taken over from Dravid at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), but we have no information from the BCCI. Then of course basic information around IPL retention, its rules or the date, were missing.

So perhaps Kohli’s sacking as the ODI captain is not that big a deal when you consider that other basic information has not been forthcoming either.

Hence Kohli should have held himself back when he could have looked at the long list of missing items on the agenda. But he perhaps thought that he had the stature to take on the powers that be. No one has survived after taking on the administration in the Indian sport and cricket. Kohli has therefore put himself on notice.

Any misstep from him on the South Africa tour will probably end his Test captaincy too. A loss in the Test series is therefore something that could prove fatal to Kohli. This time he got 90 minutes to know about his sacking, maybe the next time it could be from the media!