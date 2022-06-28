Is Ranji Trophy Still a Gateway to the Indian Cricket Team?

Delayed & Inconsistent Rewards

Shahbaz Nadeem, the prolific left-arm spinner, who finished the top wicket-taker (56 scalps) in Ranji 2016-17, had to wait two years for his Test debut. He couldn't break into the spin department held tightly by R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. It is rather unfortunate that there was an 18-month gap between his only two Tests for India – against South Africa in August 2019 and against England in February 2021.

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini had a stellar record in Ranji Trophy 2017-18 with 34 wickets in eight appearances for Delhi. He had destroyed Bengal in the semifinal along with Kulwant Khejroliya. Saini returned 4/35 as Bengal folded for 86.

The right-arm pacer had to wait two more years for his international debut (T20I) against the West Indies at Lauderhill in August 2019, followed by the maiden ODI appearance against Sri Lanka at Cuttack.

Saini played his only two Tests in Sydney and Brisbane in January 2021, besides eight ODIs and 11 T20Is. He is currently the travelling net bowler with the Indian team in England. His last international appearance was against Sri Lanka in a T20I in July 2021.