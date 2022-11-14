IPL Retention 2023: Date, Time, Players List, Live Streaming, Telecast, and More

With the end of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, 13 November, all cricket fans are awaiting the IPL 2023. Reportedly, on Tuesday, 15 November 2022, all ten IPL (Indian Premier League) teams will officially announce the full list of IPL retained and released list of players prior to the cash-rich league 2023.

The mini auction for IPL T20 is scheduled for 23 December 2022 and people are already excited to find out the list of retained and released players that will be displayed on the bidding table.

Ahead of the IPL 2023, fans will also get to know the important details about the auction purse 2023.

The IPL trading window will be shut tomorrow on Tuesday, 15 November 2022. It must be noted that Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson from defending champions Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians on the other hand have signed Josh Behrendorff's signing from Royal Challengers Bangalore.