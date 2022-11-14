IPL Retention 2023: Date, Time, Players List, Live Streaming, Telecast, and More

IPL 2023: Retention list, date, time, player list, live streaming and other details.
(Photo: iStock)
With the end of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, 13 November, all cricket fans are awaiting the IPL 2023. Reportedly, on Tuesday, 15 November 2022, all ten IPL (Indian Premier League) teams will officially announce the full list of IPL retained and released list of players prior to the cash-rich league 2023.
The mini auction for IPL T20 is scheduled for 23 December 2022 and people are already excited to find out the list of retained and released players that will be displayed on the bidding table.
Ahead of the IPL 2023, fans will also get to know the important details about the auction purse 2023.
The IPL trading window will be shut tomorrow on Tuesday, 15 November 2022. It must be noted that Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson from defending champions Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians on the other hand have signed Josh Behrendorff's signing from Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Although official confirmations have not yet been made, several well-known players who may be let go by their teams include Shardul Thakur, Kane Williamson, and Mayank Agarwal. All eyes will be on Mumbai Indians (MI) and their decision with club legend Kieron Pollard, who has been in their service from past 12 years. Ravindra Jadeja's future with the Chennai Super Kings is still a mystery.
The IPL 2023 retention list of players will be released tomorrow on Tuesday, 15 November 2022. Check this space regularly to get all the details about IPL 2023.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given an extra 5 crore rupees to all ten IPL teams before the IPL 2023 Mini Auction. According to reports, the biggest purse so far is of Punjab Kings with a total tally of Rs 8.45 crore.
The live telecast of IPL Retention Day 2023 will be available on Start Sports, The exact timing has not been announced yet, however, it is likely that the event will start at 7:30 pm.
The IPL 2023 retention live streaming is expected to be available on Jio Cinema.
