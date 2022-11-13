Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: England Win Toss, to Bowl First

England won the toss in the all-important final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan, and opted to bowl first here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Both teams come into this final in red-hot form. Looking forward to the challenge. Little bit of weather around which is why we chose to bowl. We start fresh today," the Three Lions' skipper, Jos Buttler said after the toss.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam also mentioned that he would have preferred to bowl first. "We have good momentum with us and will try to continue with it," the opener stated.