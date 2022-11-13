IPL 2023: KKR Trade Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz From Gujarat Titans

Jason Behrendorff Joins MI From RCB

Earlier, Australian left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff was traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians. He was acquired by Bangalore in the 2022 IPL Auction for his base price of INR 75 lakhs, but did not feature in a single game throughout the competition.



In the 2023 edition of the IPL, he will be representing Mumbai Indians, for whom he had previously played in 2018 and 2019. Though he couldn't play in the IPL 2018 due to a back injury, Behrendorff returned for the 2019 title-winning season for MI and picked five wickets in as many matches, averaging 33.00 at an economy rate of 8.68.



A mini-auction for the 2023 IPL season could take place in Kochi in the month of December.