Pakistan Vs England T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch

Pakistan vs England live streaming and live telecast of today’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final which will be played on Sunday, 13 November, at 1:30 pm. Both the teams reached the finale after thrashing New Zealand and India respectively.

Talking about team Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 has been a roller coaster ride for them. They lost two opening matches of the series, leaving fans highly disappointed. However, the Pakistani team bounced back and recovered from defeats to win their following four matches and made their place in the final match that will be played on today at MCG.

Let us read about the PAK vs ENG Final match date, time, venue, live streaming, squads, and other important details.