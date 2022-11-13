Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pakistan Vs England T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch

Pakistan Vs England T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming will be available today, 13 November on Disney+Hotstar app.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: when and where to watch live telecast of today's match. Details

|

(Photo: t20worldcup.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: when and where to watch live telecast of today's match. Details</p></div>

Pakistan vs England live streaming and live telecast of today’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final which will be played on Sunday, 13 November, at 1:30 pm. Both the teams reached the finale after thrashing New Zealand and India respectively.

Talking about team Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 has been a roller coaster ride for them. They lost two opening matches of the series, leaving fans highly disappointed. However, the Pakistani team bounced back and recovered from defeats to win their following four matches and made their place in the final match that will be played on today at MCG.

Let us read about the PAK vs ENG Final match date, time, venue, live streaming, squads, and other important details.

Also ReadT20 World Cup: India and England to Fight it Out For Berth in Final vs Pakistan

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final 2022 Date, Time, and Venue

Pakistan vs England final match will be played today, 13 November 2022 at 1:30 pm (IST). The venue of the match is MCG, Melbourne, Australia.

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming Details

PAK vs ENG live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Also ReadPakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 1 Today
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Final: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast of Today's Match 

England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final match 2022 will be telecast live from the Star Sports Network.

Pakistan vs England T20 Final World Cup 2022: Team Squads

Following is the team squad of today's Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match 2022.

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, and Naseem Shah.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, and Liam Livingstone.

Also ReadT20 World Cup: ‘Give More Opportunities to Samson and Tripathi,’ Says Uthappa

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT