Mumbai Indians’ Brand Value Soars, Remain India’s Most Valuable Sports Franchise

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Mumbai Indians have yet again re-iterated their global stature as the most valuable sports franchise in India, according to a survey by a global brand valuation company.

As per a recent report by global brand valuation agency Brand Finance, Mumbai Indians is valued at USD 83 million, registering a 4% spike as compared to 2021. Mumbai Indians' Brand Strength Index (BSI) also stands at a strong 70.5 out of 100 with an AA+ brand strength rating.