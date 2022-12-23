Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians' Full Squad

IPL Auction 2023: A look at Mumbai India's full squad ahead of the 2023 season.
The Quint
IPL
Published:

|
(Image: BCCI/IPL)
Cameron Green, the talented Aussie all-rounder, goes to Mumbai Indians at a whopping price of Rs 17.5 crore.

Among the players Mumbai will be looking to replace this auction is Kieron Pollard who announced his retirement last month and has since been appointed the team's batting coach.

They have a squad of 16 players currently and came into the auction with a purse of Rs 20.55 crore.

IPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians Full Squad

  1. Rohit Sharma

  2. Tim David

  3. Ramandeep Singh

  4. N Tilak Verma

  5. Suryakumar Yadav

  6. Ishan Kishan

  7. Tristan Stubbs

  8. Dewald Brevis

  9. Jofra Archer

  10. Jasprit Bumrah

  11. Arjun Tendulkar

  12. Arshad Khan

  13. Kumar Kartikeya

  14. Hrithik Shokeen

  15. Jason Behrendorff

  16. Akash Madhwal

  17. Cameron Green

