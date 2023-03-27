IPL 2023 Tickets: When, Where & How to Book IPL Tickets Online; Check Price Here

TATA IPL T20 2023: Check Out tickets and prices here
(Photo: iplt20.com)
The new season of TATA IPL 2023 will has begun from 31 March 2023 and all the cricket fans are excited to enjoy the new season of IPL wherein the favorite players will be seen in action on the field.
The TATA IPL Online Ticket Booking Portal have been activated and anyone who wants to watch the IPL Live 2023 from the Pavilion can buy TATA IPL Tickets online from the official website and other below mentioned websites.
Today, we are here with all the useful information for the fans of IPL 2023 and they can know about the seats, tickets, tickets price, websites to book tickets and steps to book them.
The IPL 2023 ticket booking process will be easy and the fans will be able to get their tickets from various apps and sites. The IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin from 31 March 2023. It will be played in 10 or more cities across India this year.
IPL 2023 tickets will be sold through true accomplices like BookMyShow, Insider.in, Ticket Genie, Occasions Now, and Paytm, starting in Walk 2023.
The fans can even select their seats while booking the tickets for IPL 2023 and here are the seats and their prices.
Block C1,D1,F1,G1,H1,K1- ₹400
Block B1,D,E,F1,G,H,J,L1- ₹500
Block F- ₹900
Block C & K- ₹1,000
Block L- ₹1,800
Block B- ₹2,100
Block CLUBHOUSE UPPER- ₹3,000
Block CLUBHOUSE LOWER- ₹9,000
Install the BookMyShow app on the phone.
Open the App after you have successfully installed it.
Then search for IPL Ticket Booking 2023 Ticket Buy Online.
The IPL 2023 Ticket Price List will appear on the screen.
You can select one of them and click on next.
You will have to make the payment for the ticket.
After the payment is successful, click on the link to download TATA IPL 2023 Ticket Online.
Install and open the Paytm App on your Device.
Click on the IPL Ticket Booking 2023 Ticket Buy Online Section.
Now IPL 2023 Ticket Book or Buy Option will appear on the screen.
Select the seats and click on next.
Then make the payment through Paytm Wallet or UPI.
The IPL Ticket Online Download Link will be sent on your mobile.
Visit the Official IPL Ticket Book On IPL Portal.
On the homepage, click on the Book or Buy Section.
You will find the IPL Ticket Booking option Stadium Wise
Select the date and Match you wish to watch.
The IPL Ticket Price for the match will be shown on the screen.
Make the payment online for the ticket.
Download TATA IPL Match Ticket Online.
