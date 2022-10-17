IPL Teams To Submit Retained List by 15 Nov, Mini-Auction in December: Report

During the upcoming mini-auction, the teams will get extra INR 5 crore, in addition to the money left over from the previous auction, which will make the overall auction purse INR 95 crore, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.



Notably, Punjab Kings had the largest purse left - INR 3.45 crore - after last year's auction, while Lucknow Super Giants had exhausted their entire purse. Chennai Super Kings had INR 2.95 crore remaining, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 1.55 crore), Rajasthan Royals (INR 0.95 crore) and Kolkata Knight Riders (INR 0.45 crore).

On the other hand, defending champions Gujarat Titans were left with INR 0.15 crore while three teams - Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals - had INR 0.10 crore.