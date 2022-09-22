IPL to Return to Its Earlier Home and Away Format in 2023, Confirms Ganguly

However, with the pandemic under control, the cash-rich league will return to its old format in which each team plays one home and one away match.

"The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read Ganguly's note to state units.

The note gave them a "snapshot" of the ongoing domestic season.

The BCCI is conducting a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020 and all multi-day tournaments will also return to the traditional home and away format.