How Will BCCI Share Rs 48,390 Crore from the IPL Media Rights Auction?

The recently concluded media rights e-auction for the IPL saw some big numbers being put on the table by the likes of Star India, Viacom 18 and Times Internet. The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced on Wednesday that the rights had been sold for a whopping Rs 48,390 crore for the next five-year cycle of the IPL.

Each match from now on in the IPL will be worth a little over Rs 118 crore, which the broadcasters will pay to the BCCI. This is also the first time that the IPL has 3 different broadcasters. The IPL remember is now the second most lucrative sporting league in the whole world after the NFL.

So, how exactly will the money be divided among the various stakeholders in Indian cricket?