Women’s IPL 2023 Likely to Be a 5-Team Affair, To Be Played at 2 Venues: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in planning to make the inaugural edition of the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) a five-team affair, according to reports in Cricbuzz. Earlier this year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed the board’s intention of starting a women’s version of the IPL from 2023.

The tournament is expected to be played in March, and it is expected to conclude before the commencement of the men’s IPL. Unlike the men’s version, where a team features four foreign players in the playing XI, WIPL teams are expected to have five overseas cricketers in their playing team. Among them, however, one player is likely to be from an associate nation.