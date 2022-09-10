India Women vs England Women Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Match Online

The live streaming details for the India Women vs England Women match are here.
(Photo: PTI)
The India Women's tour of England will officially begin with the first T20I of the three-match series scheduled to be played today, on Saturday, 10 September. Both the teams will be meeting for the first time since the Commonwealth Games 2022 semi-final match in Birmingham. Viewers in India are eagerly waiting to watch the India Women vs England Women match that will be played on Saturday. The entire match will be live-streamed for the viewers.
Both the teams are working hard to win the match. India Women vs England Women are gearing up to play against each other today, on Saturday. As per the latest details, the match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm IST. Viewers in India must take note of the match date and time if they do not want to miss the live streaming.
What is the date of the India Women vs England Women first T20I match?
India Women vs England Women's first T20I is scheduled to be played today, on Saturday, 10 September 2022.
What is the time of the India Women vs England Women match?
India Women vs England Women match is set to begin today at 11:30 pm IST, as per the latest official details available.
What is the venue of the India Women vs England Women match today?
India Women vs England Women first T20I match is scheduled to take place at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-street, England.
Where can viewers in India watch the India Women vs England Women match?
Viewers in India can watch the India Women vs England Women match on Sony Sports Network. The TV channel is going to broadcast the live match for the viewers in the country who are excited to watch it.
How can the viewers in India watch the live streaming of the India Women vs England Women match?
The match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website for the viewers in the country. They can log in to the app and watch India Women vs England Women play against each other.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)