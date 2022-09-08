India vs Afghanistan Score, Asia Cup 2022: India Lose Toss, Asked to Bat First

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
India are taking on Afghanistan in their last Super Four match of Asia Cup 2022 today, 8 September, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The men in blue have lost the toss yet again and have been asked to bat first by Afghanistan.
India have made three changes to their team, with skipper Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya being replaced by Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar respectively.
KL Rahul, who is captaining India in Rohit Sharma's absence, said "We wanted to bat first. We want to challenge ourselves as a batting unit. Rohit wants to take a break, playing back-to-back is not easy in these conditions. Yuzi (Chahal), Rohit and Hardik miss out."
India Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.
Afghanistan Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
It has been a disappointing campaign for the Indian team, for they have already been eliminated and this particular fixture is nothing more than a formality gathering.
Rohit Sharma's team had an excellent start to their campaign, topping their group by beating Pakistan and Hong Kong. However, everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong for the team in the Super Four stage.
India first suffered a five-wicket defeat against Pakistan, and then in the previous fixture, Rohit's boys were handed a four-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka.
Interestingly, Afghanistan's story is exactly the same. They won both of their group stage fixtures by beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and were then called one of the prime contenders for the title.
However, Mohammad Nabi's team lacked their characteristic effervescence in the Super Four stage, where they lost by four wickets against the Lankans and by one wicket against Pakistan. Like India, they too have been eliminated from the competition.