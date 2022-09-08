India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs AFG Asia Cup

India will square off against Afghanistan today, 8 September 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Pakistan will play the match with high spirits as they have already reached to the finals. Team Pakistan defeated Afghanistan on Wednesday, 7 September 2022 and made their place in the final match of Asia Cup 2022. Although India has lost their chance to win the Asia Cup 2022 title, they will face Afghanistan today in their third and final Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match for country's pride.

After winning Group A of the Asia Cup and advancing to the Super Four round, all was great for the Indian team a week earlier. Cut to the present, and all that joy seems to have faded. Two lost tosses and two losses by one ball each. With just 45 days left to the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, India has unexpectedly found itself with more questions than answers.