Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 Finals Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch

Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is considered the golden boy of India in athletics is ready to compete in the final of the Zurich Diamond League today, on Thursday, 8 September 2022. It is important to note that he is the first Indian ever to qualify for the Diamond League 2022 Finals. Neeraj Chopra is gearing up to compete in the grand event alongside five other excellent javelin throwers. The competitors include Jakub Vadlejch, the 2016 Diamond League champion and silver medallist of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Neeraj Chopra's biggest competitor is Jakub Vadlejch in the Diamond League 2022 Finals. He is also likely to face challenges from Germany’s Julian Weber and USA's Curtis Thompson. The other competitors include Leandro Ramos and Patriks Gailums. The Diamond League 2022 Finals is scheduled to take place today, on Thursday.