India Women vs Australia Women: When and Where To Watch IND W vs AUS W 2nd T20I?

IND W vs AUS W 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast: Indian Women Cricket Team is all set to lock horns with the Australia Women in the 2nd T20I match on Sunday, 7 January 2024. The IND W vs AUS W 2nd T20I will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After winning the 1st T20I by 9 wickets, India Women's team is leading the series by 1-0 and would definitely try their best to win the 2nd T20 to secure their chance of winning the series.

The IND-W vs AUS-W series commenced with a one-off Test on 21 December that was magnificently won by the Women in Blue by 8 wickets. Later, Australia Women won the three-match ODI series by 3-0. As of now, both the teams have won a leg each of the competition. Let us check out the IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI date, time, venue, squads, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.